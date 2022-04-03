Here are the latest updates from Spring Training as the team prepares to begin the regular season in five days.

The Cleveland Guardians open the season this Thursday in Kansas City and the 2022 Opening Day roster is set.

Terry Francona figures to have one of the youngest teams in baseball, with eight rookies on the Major League roster as the team breaks camp.

As the team prepares for a 9:05 p.m. Eastern Time Cactus League game on Sunday evening against the Chicago Cubs, Tito sat down with the media to address Shane Bieber's Saturday start and James Karinchak's recovery timetable as the team prepares to travel to Kansas City.

Francona also shared his thoughts on how fast camp has gone and what that's meant for trying to get the team prepared over three fewer weeks than normal.

You can watch his brief pregame press conference in the window at the top of the page.

In addition, Bryan Lavastida shared his thoughts on being added to the Major League roster for the first time in his career. He will be the team's back-up catcher behind Austin Hedges.

-----

You may also like:

Guardians Fans Desperate For Exciting News As Opening Day Approaches

Around The AL Central: Focusing In On The Minnesota Twins

What Will The Guardians Outfield Look Like In 2022?

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: Nos. 11-20

Rejuvenated Terry Francona Happy To Be Back With Guardians

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!