Skip to main content

Guardians Commitment To Jose Ramirez Assures Fans They're Serious About Winning

The team just gave Ramirez the largest contract in team history, more than doubling the deal given to Edwin Encarnacion in December, 2016.

Let's get one thing straight right off the bat - despite having one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Guardians have always approached this season with the intention of winning.

But it's amazing how one move can change the entire perception of a fanbase.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported that Jose Ramirez had agreed to a 5-year, $124 million extension (pending a physical) to become the highest paid player in franchise history.

Almost immediately, the nearly omnipresent complaining and bickering from fans on social media turned to mostly jubilation. The team finally dished out a contract to a player who is as deserving of a mega-deal as any that have played in Cleveland in the last 15 years.

I think it's a good deal for both sides. Signing players to huge contracts like these always come with substantial risk to the club, but Ramirez is still in his prime and there's no reason to think he can't continue to perform at the MVP-caliber level he's been playing at the last several seasons.

Meanwhile, while there is a chance Ramirez could have gotten more money on the open market, he really wanted to stay in Cleveland and is being paid $150M over the next seven years to be here. I think it's safe to say he left money on the table to get a full no-trade clause in the contract.

Jose Ramirez

It's also an example of the two sides meeting in the middle. Suffice it to say that Ramirez's first offer and the team's first offer in last week's negotiations left a lot of middle ground to cover. The trade discussions with the Padres were very real (especially in the last 48 hours) and Ramirez made it clear he wanted to be a Guardian.

By making that kind of commitment to this organization, Ramirez is the face of the franchise and has drastically changed the tenor around town. Instead of being a team with "a bunch of prospects" making the big league team out of camp, now the Guardians have their best player locked up through his age-35 season and a promising group of young, controllable players that could be the cornerstone of building a pennant-contender in the near future.

It's a GREAT day to be a Guardians fan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

Cleveland And Jose Ramirez Just Belong Together

Terry Francona Encouraged With Early Results From New Hitting Coach Chris Valaika

Francona Gives Updates On Bieber, Karinchak, End Of Camp Approaching

Around The AL Central: Focusing In On The Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: Nos. 11-20

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Jose Ramirez
News

Ramirez and Guardians Get The Extension Done

By Adrienne Goehler1 hour ago
Terry Francona
News

Francona Impressed By New Hitting Coach Chris Valaika

By Brendan Gulick22 hours ago
Amed Rosario and José Abreu
Opinion

Around The AL Central: Analyzing The Chicago White Sox Before The 2022 Season

By Tommy WildApr 4, 2022
Terry Francona Shane Bieber
News

Francona: Updates On Bieber, Karinchak, End Of Camp

By Brendan GulickApr 3, 2022
Emmanuel Clase Pitch
News

What Clase's Extension Means For The Guardians' Bullpen

By Tommy WildApr 2, 2022
Lavastida(CM)3
News

Guardians' Opening Day Roster Beginning To Take Shape

By Brendan GulickApr 2, 2022
Cal Quantrill and Miguel Sano
Opinion

Around The AL Central: Focusing In On The Minnesota Twins

By Tommy WildApr 2, 2022
Bradley Zimmer and Tigers
Opinion

Around The AL Central: Taking A Look At The Detroit Tigers As Opening Day Gets Closer

By Tommy WildApr 1, 2022