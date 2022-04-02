A couple of highly-touted prospects have been told they will break camp with the big league club.

With the 2022 season scheduled to begin this coming week, the Cleveland Guardians have begun to make some decisions on how they're going to fill out their 28-man roster. Clubs are allowed to carry a couple additional players for the month of April because of the condensed spring training calendar, and it is expected that most teams will use those additional spots to add pitching depth.

The Guardians announced this afternoon that outfielder Steven Kwan, catcher Bryan Lavastida and left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington have all been informed they will begin the year in Cleveland. In addition, multiple reports indicate that Ernie Clement will also begin the year on the Major League roster.

While the Guardians have not yet officially announced who's made the team and who will start the year in the farm system, this announcement clears up some of the biggest position battles in camp. Josh Naylor, Luke Maile and James Karinchak will all start the season on the IL. Naylor will be eligible for a return on April 14.

Lavastida will back up Austin Hedges, who takes over as the team's every-day catcher. Pilkington will come out of the bullpen, with Cleveland's starting five pitchers essentially set before camp even began.

When the team opens the season in Kansas City, Shane Bieber will start the opener, followed by Zach Plesac on Saturday, Cal Quantrill on Sunday and Aaron Civale on Monday. Triston McKenzie (the team's fifth starter) will likely piggyback off one of the other four sometime during the series, but it's unknown which game he will pitch.

Kwan has gotten quite a bit of attention recently after a great spring. He is a former fifth round pick out of college baseball powerhouse Oregon State and has become one of the best contact hitters in the team's farm system. He hit .328 last year between 77 games at Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Now he, Lavastida and Pilkington will all enter their rookie seasons in the Major Leagues as the Guardians begin their new era in franchise history.

-----

You may also like:

Guardians Fans Desperate For Exciting News As Opening Day Approaches

Around The AL Central: Focusing In On The Minnesota Twins

What Will The Guardians Outfield Look Like In 2022?

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: Nos. 11-20

Rejuvenated Terry Francona Happy To Be Back With Guardians

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!