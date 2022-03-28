Cleveland Guardians minor league spring training is well under-way in Goodyear, Arizona, so there’s no better time to bring you the Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects for the upcoming 2022 season.

Here are the links and schedule for releasing the other parts of our list:

Columbus is set to open up on April 5th while Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg will all begin their seasons on April 8th.

The Guardians are widely regarded as having one of the deepest farm systems currently in all of baseball. So deep, in fact, that it was very difficult to trim the list down to just 50 players I think could have impact at the MLB level. Probably could easily have ended up listing 75 plus players.

I am implementing the Fangraphs future value grading scale which you will be able to locate under each player video. Future Value is a grade on the 20-80 scale that maps to anticipated annual WAR production during the player’s first six years of service.

My rankings are based off seeing the players live, video and conversations with other evaluators and writers. While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not an end all be all in terms of who make it eventually to the major leagues. Jose Ramirez was never a top 100 prospect nationally. Zach Plesac wasn't even a top 30 prospect in the Guardians organization.

The ultimate goal here is to give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that they can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.

Our list continues below:

No. 20 Peyton Battenfield - RHP

2021 Stats

Battenfield came over in a trade last July to the Rays for Jordan Luplow and D.J. Johnson. After the trade he was assigned to Double-A Akron where he pitched in seven games striking out 36 batters and holding his opponents to a .183 average while sporting a 3.28 ERA over 35.2 innings. He saved his best outing for the playoffs where he was almost perfect over seven innings. Battenfield struck out 10 over the seven innings while allowing just one run on hit while not allowing any walks.

Battenfield throws four pitches including a fastball that has good vertical movement that sits 92-94 and has touched 97 mph. His best secondary pitch is a cutter that grades above average. Battenfield also throws a curveball and changeup that are average pitches.

His command-and-control grade out above average as he spots his pitches especially his fastball where he wants in the zone. He is a strike throwing machine which is one of the reasons the Guardians likely wanted him in the trade from the Rays. Battenfield utilizes all of his pitches well and they work well together keeping hitters guessing and off balance.

Battenfield will likely start the 2022 season at Triple-A Columbus. He has an outside chance to make his pro-debut this season, but he isn't on the 40-man roster yet and doesn't have to be added until after the season to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. That and along with the organization's depth might push his debut date back until 2023. He currently projects to be a solid fourth or fifth starter in the major leagues.

No. 19 Cody Morris - RHP

2021 Stats

Morris started his 2021 season late after being after being shut down during spring training with a sore shoulder. He returned to the mound in July making one rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League and promptly struck out 12 batters over just 4.1 innings. Morris was then promoted to Akron where his domination continued striking out 29 over 20.0 innings with a 1.35 ERA. He finished his season at Columbus and in nine games he struck out 52 over 36.2 innings with a 1.72 ERA. He was added to the Guardians 40-man roster after the season.

Morris has an electric arm when healthy is four-seam fastball can sit between 92-95 and touches 98 mph. His fastball has good movement with high spin rates. He also possesses an above average curve ball with good downward break. Morris third pitch is a sinking changeup that he throws against left-handed batters to keep them in check.

He has solid command of all three of his pitches to go along with average to above average control.

Morris unfortunately was just placed on the 60-day injured list after suffering a strained right shoulder during spring training. When and if he returns from rehab, he most likely will start his 2022 season at Triple-A Columbus in their starting rotation. There is a chance they could ease him back by pitching him in relief at Columbus as well. Morris has a chance to make his MLB debut this season at some point, but the recent injury might put that on hold. If he can stay healthy, he could settle in as a middle rotation starter at the MLB level.

No. 18 Doug Nikhazy - LHP

2021 Stats

Nikhazy was drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Mississippi. The organization decided against having him make his pro-debut until 2022 with the number of innings he had already thrown last year with Mississippi.

Nikhazy offers a four-pitch mix that he throws out of a deceptive high three-quarters arms lot. His fastball is not overpowering and usually sits around 90-93 mph and tops out at 94. His best pitches are a couple of off-speed offerings in a 12-6 curve and a slider/cutter that both grade above average. Nikhazy also offers a fading change that grades average to above average that keep hitters off balance.

He has average to command of his pitches & scouts feel he will need to improve on his average control because he doesn't have a huge margin for error. Nikhazy does change the speed and shapes of his pitches well keeping batters guessing.

Nikhazy is set to make his pro-debut in 2022. My current thinking is he will debut at Lake County or Lynchburg but leaning towards Lake County. His ceiling at the MLB level is a mid-rotation starter with a high floor of a strong fourth or fifth rotation arm.

No. 17 Petey Halpin - OF

2021 Stats

Halpin made his pro-debut in 2021 after being drafted out of high school in the 3rd Round of the 2020 MLB draft. He started 2021 in extended spring training and then was assigned to Low-A Lynchburg in late June skipping the Arizona Complex League. Halpin started out just 1-21 at Lynchburg over his first 5 games .048 average. He was sensational form then on over his final 49 games Halpin he hit .320 with a .855 OPS.

Halpin has an advanced feel for the barrel for his age. His hit tool grades out higher than his power potential, however the organization feels he has 15-20 home run potential in him for the future.

He has plus speed which helps him cover tremendous ground in the outfield. Halpin also has a plus arm to go with that speed. He is capable of playing all three outfield positions at a high level.

Halpin will likely begin the 2022 season at High-A Lake County. His projection at the MLB level is that of solid to average starter in center field. His ceiling could be even higher. It will be fun to see how much he develops over the next couple of seasons as he progresses through the minor leagues.

No. 16 Tanner Burns - RHP

2021 Stats

Burns made his pro-debut in 2021 after being selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Auburn. The organization had Burns start his career at Lake County skipping over Rookie League and Low-A ball. Burns had a strong first year only marred by some elbow soreness that landed him on the injury list for a month during the season.

Burns repertoire includes a four-seam fastball, slider, curve and changeup. When healthy his fastball sits 92-95 and can touch 97 at times. His best secondary pitch is slider that works well to neutralize left-handed bats. Burns curveball is also considered an above average offering and his changeup has gotten more consistent and could be a plus pitch with more development.

He has terrific command of all four of his pitches especially his fastball that he can place on either side of the plate.

Burns will likely begin his 2022 campaign at Double-A Akron. Burns is considered smallish for a starter and there are durability concerns. Looking to the future if he continues to develop and stays injury free Burns looks to be a mid-rotation starter at the MLB level.

No. 15 Bryan Lavastida - C

2021 Stats

Lavastida is considered a bat first catcher. Currently his hit tool is more advanced than his defense. He played across three different levels in 2021 starting the season at High-A Lake County and making all the way to Triple-A Columbus for a brief time. Over 200 plus career minor league games he has a .305 career average along with an .844 OPS.

Lavastida uses the whole field making hard contact with his line drive swing. He has a great understanding of the strike zone at the plate. Not a power hitter partly to do with his swing as he doesn't create much loft. Lavastida still has the potential for 15 plus home runs a season.

Lavastida has average speed but runs better than most catchers. He has just an average arm throwing out just 22 percent of runners in 2021 but he continues to improve behind the plate. He is still fairly new to the position having transitioned catcher after being drafted in 2018. Lavastida has a chance to be an average receiver as he continues to hone his craft.

Look for Lavastida to begin the season at Triple-A Columbus in 2022. If Lavastida can continue to improve behind the plate, he has the potential to be an offensive oriented starting catcher at the next level.

No. 14 Angel Martinez - SS

2021 Stats

Martinez the son of former big league catcher Sandy Martinez signed with Cleveland in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic. He spent the 2021 season as one of the youngest players in the league for Low-A Lynchburg at just 19 years old. Martinez first 51 games he was outstanding hitting .301 with a .862 OPS and 24 extra base hits. Over his final 46 games he hit .177 with a .528 OPS and just 9 extra base hits. Hopefully his fading numbers at the end of the season were just a case of him wearing down during the season. The most games he had played prior to last year was 56 in his first pro season back in 2019.

Martinez has an advanced approach for his young age. He has very good bat speed to go along with a sound stroke from each side of the plate. He has a good eye and recognizes pitches well. Martinez has room to add more muscle and size to his frame which along with his bat speed could lead to 15 plus home runs in a season.

He has average to slightly above average speed. He has a high baseball IQ that that helps to play up his speed on the bases and in the field. Martinez has the chance to stick at shortstop thanks to his strong arm and quick hands but can handle third and second base as well.

Martinez should begin 2022 with the High-A Lake County Captains. His ceiling is still very high despite his second half struggles in 2021. He projects as an above average MLB regular at shortstop if he continues to develop and add some more power to his game.

No. 13 Bo Naylor - C

2021 Stats

Naylor struggled at the plate in 2021 while at Double-A Akron. One reason could be youth as Cleveland really pushed a lot of their top prospects in 2021 and Naylor was one of them. He was one of the youngest players to start the season at the Double-A level. One thing he did not struggle with was his defense which was a huge bright spot. His continued development in throwing out runners and receiving skills were impressive. It's hard to believe he was drafted with higher grades on his bat and with defensive questions that he could even remain and develop as a catcher.

Naylor is a better hitter than he showed in 2021. He has a quick stroke and barrels the ball well. That bat speed along with his overall strength should allow for continued power production as he develops further. He struggled with making contact last season and looked to be focusing on launching balls out of the yard.

He possesses an above average arm and with improved throwing mechanics he threw out 37 percent of base stealers last season. Naylor has average speed but is faster than most catchers. He's put-up double digit stolen base numbers each of the last two seasons.

Naylor might start the season back at Double-A Akron to see if he can find success at the plate and make the necessary adjustments. Only reason currently I see Lavastida at Colombus over Naylor at this point is Lavastida's bat is much closer to being MLB ready and he is a year older than Bo. That being said Naylor is more advanced on defense.

Naylor's future if his bat comes around is that of a starting catcher at the MLB level with some upside in power department.

No. 12 Richie Palacios - 2B/OF

2021 Stats

Palacios burst onto the scene after being drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He advanced three levels in 2018 making it all the way to at the time Low-A Lake County. Over 45 games Palacios hit .361 with 6 home runs and a .959 OPS. In March 2019 Palacios injured his shoulder and underwent posterior labrum surgery and would go onto miss the entire season. 2020 was another lost year for him as the season was canceled due to the pandemic. More than two years removed from his last game Palacios would come back in 2021 like he never missed a beat. He spent last season between Akron and Columbus hitting .297 with an .875 OPS earning a 40-man roster spot after the season.

Palacios has terrific bat-on-ball-skills and a very good eye at the plate. His on-base skills along with his speed could make him an attractive top of the order bat. Palacios has also added a lot of muscle post-surgery. The added strength along with his quick stroke could lead to 10 to 15 home runs per season in the future.

The one question on Palacios is where he fits on defense. He has just an average to less than average arm and in the infield, he is relegated to just second base. Last season the organization started playing him in the outfield where most scouts think he will end up full time. His plus speed and athleticism play well, and he looked natural while playing the position last season.

Palacios will already be 25 in May and might be ready for the major leagues right now. With all the lost time in the minors along with only 37 Triple-A games and his transition to the outfield he most likely will start 2022 back with Columbus. His ceiling at the MLB level is a starting outfielder most likely in left field and a potential leadoff hitter.

No. 11 Steven Kwan - OF

2021 Stats

Kwan enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 between Akron and Columbus hitting .328 with a career high 12 home runs and a .934 OPS over 77 games. The only blemish to his season was missing a month and a half of the season due to injury. Kwan's power surge was the biggest surprise as coming into the season he had three career home runs in 140 games.

Kwan is blessed with tremendous hand-eye coordination which leads to ridiculous contact skills. In 2021 he struck out only 31 times in 77 games. He added a more pronounced leg kick before last season and started pulling the ball more. These things along with his short compact swing is what led to the increased power production. It's hard to project if he maintains the pop he showed last season but he now figures to provide around 12-15 home runs a year.

He is an above average runner that utilizes that speed in the outfield where he displays terrific range. Kwan has just an average arm but its playable.

Kwan is currently in trying to win a spot during spring training on the 2022 opening day roster. If he doesn't make the team, he will start the year back in Colombus. Kwan's MLB future could depend on his power production. If he continues to show what he offered in 2021 he could be an average to above average regular in the outfield. He has the ability to hit for average and get on-base and could be a top of the order bat.

-----

You may also like:

Guardians Players To Watch As Spring Training Starts

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 41-50

Rejuvenated Terry Francona Happy To Be Back With Guardians

Guardians Acquire David Fry From Milwaukee

Guardians Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!