WATCH: Ty France Extends Mariners' Lead Over Twins With Two-Run Blast

SEATTLE — The Mariners flexed their muscles against Twins starter Joe Ryan, putting a pair of two-run home runs on the board in the fourth and fifth innings of Tuesday night's game.

Third baseman Eugenio Suárez claimed the first, then first baseman Ty France followed up with one of his own the very next frame. With two outs and shortstop Dylan Moore on second, France launched a 79.3 MPH slider from Ryan over the left field wall and into Minnesota's bullpen.

The two-run blast traveled 395 feet and registered an exit velocity of 101.8 MPH, giving France his 10th home run of the season and extending the Mariners' lead to 4-0.

Watch it below:

