Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Continues to Rake in Dominican Winter League
Just days after going viral for his great celebration, former Seattle Mariners infielder Jean Segura is continuing to rake in the Dominican Republic.
Playing for Escogido, Segura had another big RBI in Friday's Game 4 of the LIDOM Championship Series. The series with Tigers Del Lacey is now tied at two games apiece with the winner of the best-of-seven going to the Caribbean Series.
Still just 34 years old, Segura hasn't played in the majors since the 2023 season, when he suited up in 85 games for the Miami Marlins. He did appear in 14 games for the Orioles Triple-A affiliate in 2024, hitting just .137. He hit .287 in 46 regular season games in LIDOM this winter, belting two home runs and driving in 23. He also stole two bases.
A 12-year veteran with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, he is a .281 lifetime hitter with 211 stolen bases.
Segura spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Seattle, making the All-Star team in the latter season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks, the same one that brought Mitch Haniger to Seattle and sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona. He was traded to the Phillies before 2019 as the M's tore the roster down and rebuilt.
He hit .302 for the Mariners, popping 21 total home runs and stealing 42 bases.
Given his strong play in the Dominican Republic, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a minor league opportunity this spring training.
