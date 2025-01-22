Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Goes Viral For Celebration in Dominican Winter League
Former Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura went viral on Tuesday night for his reaction in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) playoffs.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN put the clip on social media:
Check out how Jean Segura celebrates an eighth-inning, go-ahead single in the Escogido-Licey game. Pure, unadulterated joy. There’s nothing like baseball in the Dominican.
Still just 34 years old, Segura hasn't played in the majors since the 2023 season, when he suited up in 85 games for the Miami Marlins. He did appear in 14 games for the Orioles Triple-A affiliate in 2024, hitting just .137. He's hit .287 with 46 games in LIDOM this winter, belting two home runs and driving in 23. He's also stolen two bases.
A 12-year veteran with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, he is a .281 lifetime hitter with 211 stolen bases.
Segura spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Seattle, making the All-Star team in the latter season. He had been acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks, the same one that brought Mitch Haniger to Seattle and sent Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte to Arizona. He was traded to the Phillies before 2019 as the M's tore the roster down and rebuilt.
Lifetime, Segura is a .281 hitter with 110 homers and 211 stolen bases. He hit .302 for the Mariners, popping 21 total home runs and stealing 42 bases.
Given his strong play in the Dominican Republic, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a minor league opportunity this spring training.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HISTORY-MAKING ICHIRO: Ichiro was elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, making history on some fronts and missing out on others. READ MORE:
SOLANO's ROLE COMING INTO FOCUS: The M's signed Donovan Solano earlier this offseason, but now we're learning more about where he'll play in 2025. READ MORE:
M's HALL OF FAMERS: With Ichiro getting into the Hall of Fame, there are nine former players/managers with ties to Seattle. READ MORE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.