Multiple Former Seattle Mariners Earn Invites to Chicago White Sox Spring Training
A pair of former Seattle Mariners pitchers have received invites to spring training with the Chicago White Sox: Right-handers Justin Dunn and Dan Altavilla.
The White Sox announced their non-roster invitations on Friday:
The 32-year-old Altavilla appeared in five games for the Kansas City Royals last season, going 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA.
The Pennsylvania native was once a prominent member of the M's bullpen, throwing in 108 games over five seasons in Seattle. He threw in 41 back in 2017 and was eventually traded to the Padres during the COVID 2020 season. He pitched with the Padres in 2020 and 2021 before not throwing a major league pitch until June of 2024.
Lifetime, Altavilla is 8-8 with a 4.36 ERA. He had a 4.08 ERA in those five seasons with Seattle, striking out 117 batters in 106.0 Seattle innings. He helped the Padres get to the playoffs in the 2020 season.
He was designated for assignment by the Royals in October and then represented Team USA at the Premiere 12 Tournament.
Dunn was drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He was involved in a blockbuster trade before the 2019 season when he was dealt along with Jarred Kelenic from the Mets to the Seattle Mariners for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano.
He was then dealt again before the 2022 season from the Mariners to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that sent Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to Seattle. The New York native was supposed to be an integral part of Seattle's future but has battled ineffectiveness and injury over his career.
He made four starts for the Mariners in the 2019 season, then went 4-1 in the COVID 2020 season over 10 starts. He went 1-3 in 11 starts for the 2021 Mariners and then only made seven starts for the Reds in 2022. He did not pitch in the majors in 2023 and only made three appearances in the minors.
