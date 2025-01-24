Seattle Mariners Reunion with Veteran Justin Turner No Longer Seen as Likely
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly no longer likely to bring back veteran free agent Justin Turner this offseason.
That came from MLB.com's Mariners' reporter Daniel Kramer earlier this week. Apparently, the team plans to use veteran Donovan Solano as its right-handed hitting first baseman, negating the role that Turner would have played.
There’s also the possibility the Mariners reunite with Justin Turner, but their acquisition of Solano makes that less likely.
In 48 games with the Mariners after the midseason trade from the Jays last year, Turner hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs.
For the season as a whole, Turner hit .259 with 11 homers.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
He's also seen as a great veteran presence, something the Mariners value, but perhaps Solano can also fill that role. Solano will likely pair with Luke Raley at first base, unless the Mariners go out and make another move for a lefty-hitting first baseman.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, finishing second in the American League West. They last made the playoffs in 2022, advancing to the American League Division Series.
The Mariners haven't been to the ALCS since 2001 and have never made the World Series.
