Former MLB Executive Calls For Seattle Mariners to Make Painful Trade
According to former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden, the Seattle Mariners should be willing to trade a young starter like Bryan Woo in order to acquire the offensive help they desperately need before spring training begins.
Bowden specifically lists the Baltimore Orioles as a good trade partner, suggesting the M's could acquire young prospect Colby Mayo for Woo.
Now, the Mariners’ best option would probably be a trade with Baltimore to acquire Mayo, whom they could play at either corner, though first base is probably going to be his best position. Mayo, 23, slashed .293/.372/.592 last season with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs in the minors, mostly at Triple A. (He also played 17 games in the majors.) The 6-foot-5, 230-pound slugger would be a game-changer in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup for years to come. To land him, they’d have to give up one of their good young starters such as Bryan Woo, but that’s the price they need to pay at this point given their dire need to upgrade the infield corners.
This would be an extremely difficult deal to make, as Woo is one of the best young pitchers in all of baseball. Though he has dealt with some injuries in his young career, he went 9-2 last season, flashing an upper-90s fastball with movement.
Unfortunately, the trade market does seem to be the best route for the Mariners to acquire offensive help, as ownership has put spending restrictions in place this offseason. That would seemingly take them out of the running for someone like Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso, both of whom they could benefit from signing.
The Mariners report to spring training on Feb. 12 and Opening Day is March 27.
Seattle went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game.