Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Was Victim of Home Burglary During All-Star Game
Former Seattle Mariners infielder Ketel Marte, now playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, fell victim to a home invasion on Tuesday night while playing in the MLB All-Star Game.
Per The Athletic:
Scottsdale police are investigating a “high-dollar” burglary that took place Tuesday night at a residence owned by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
Marte was at the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta at the time of the incident. Police said no one was at the home in Paradise Valley. There were signs of forced entry, and numerous personal items and jewelry pieces were missing, police said. The investigation remains active.
Unfortunately, home invasions have become more commonplace among athletes. Mariners star Julio Rodriguez had his home targeted in May.
Marte, 31, came up with the Mariners, making his debut in 2015. He put together a solid debut season, posting a 2.2 WAR (Per Baseball Reference) in just 57 games. He hit .283 in that time with two home runs and eight stolen bases. In 2016, he appeared in 119 games, hitting .259 with 33 RBIs.
Seattle traded him to the Diamondbacks before the 2017 season in a big deal that also sent pitcher Taijuan Walker to Arizona while bringing Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger to Seattle. Both Segura and Haniger made All-Star Games with the Mariners.
Since leaving Seattle, Marte has become one of the best second baseman in the league, although he's had some down years in the midst of it all. A three-time All-Star, he finished third in the National League MVP voting a season ago.
He's hitting .290 this year with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs, while playing in 68 games.
The Mariners and Diamondbacks have been linked for the last several weeks as trade rumors swirl, with the Mariners potentially interested in Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor.
