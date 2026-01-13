Will Mariners prospect Michael Arroyo arrive in Seattle in 2026?

While the Seattle Mariners have a terrific roster, featuring superstars like Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor, there's been a steady eye fixed on the farm system. Today's Mariners are a winning team, but an injection of their youth movement could make them perennial postseason contenders.

Representing what's on the horizon for the M's are high-profile prospects like Colt Emerson and Kade Anderson. But it's the team's future second baseman that could emerge as one of the better youngsters to grow up in the organization. His combination of skills translates well to the big leagues, and he could make his arrival in the Emerald City at some point in the season.

In 2025, Arroyo spent time with both High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, playing in a combined total of 121 games. He hit .262, with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, and 12 stolen bases, and he will get an invite to Spring Training. While it's doubtful he will make the Opening Day roster, expect him to debut at some point in 2026.

Michael Arroyo can provide depth this season

Michael Arroyo is primarily known as a second baseman, though he can also play shortstop. He's generally considered a solid, if not spectacular, fielder who is more than capable with the glove. That also helps his cause. With the Mariners shuffling their infield and their lineup, Arroyo could be called up if someone is injured or simply playing inconsistently. It's easy to see a scenario where his first year in MLB is a seriesof call-ups and send-backs.

It’s pretty common for prospects who are 'on the fence' to get a bit more seasoning at the Triple-A level, especially to fine-tune their skills to the level of competition in The Show. So, if he performs well and shows consistency, he's likely to get called up at some point during the 2026 season

