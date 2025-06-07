Home of Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Was Involved in Scary Armed Burglary
Speaking after the Seattle Mariners lost again on Friday night, star outfielder Julio Rodriguez discussed his home being the target of an armed robbery on May 1. The information was just made public and these were Rodriguez's first comments on the matter.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com had a significant amount of information, as well as Rodriguez' s reaction:
Rodríguez’s home was burglarized on May 1, according to the document, while his girlfriend was the only one at home and called 911. During the call, she barricaded herself in the main bedroom bathroom, had to whisper into the phone to avoid being heard, then had to use her body weight against the bathroom door to stop the suspect, according to the charges.
Reports indicated that the thieves got away with $200,000 in purses and jewelry and others reported hearing gunshots at some point during a police pursuit. In addition to Rodriguez, there were two separate robbery incidents at the home of Luis Castillo. One took place in February and one in March right around Opening Day, which was March 27. The second incident was March 28. The homes of Seattle-area native Blake Snell, former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman and Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez were also targeted at various points.
From Rodriguez, per Kramer's reporting:
“It's difficult because, man, I just want to go play baseball and have everybody enjoy what I do and kind of bring joy to people once I'm on the field and things like that,” Rodríguez said. “And to have people trying to hurt me and my family, trying to take away the things that I've worked so hard my whole life to be able to have, and be able to provide for my family.
“And when you're out there helping people, you see these guys kind of like, 'Oh, I'm going to take advantage of that.’ ... And like without no care in the world for you or your life or your loved ones. And I think that was the toughest part for me to swallow.
Rodriguez, 24, is hitting .244 this season with 10 homers, 32 RBIs and nine stolen bases. He had an RBI triple on Friday as the M's lost 5-4 to the Angels, their eighth loss in their last 11 games.
They'll play the Angels again on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
