Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Finds New Home With American League West Rivals
There were several players who once suited up for the Seattle Mariners that earned World Series rings in 2024, despite the club not making the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years.
Teoscar Hernandez and Chris Taylor were two players who once competed for the Mariners that got to take part in the World Series parade as members of the champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Taylor Trammell wasn't a part of the parade, but he'll receive a ring nonetheless.
Trammell, a former Seattle outfielder, was guaranteed a championship ring due to him competing for the Dodgers and American League World Series representatives, the New York Yankees, in 2024.
And Trammell will be bringing his new piece of jewelry to the Mariners' biggest rivals.
Trammell was acquired by the defending American League West champions, the Houston Astros, in a trade from the New York Yankees for cash considerations on Monday, per a report from the Athletic's Astros reporter Chandler Rome.
Trammell, a former top 100 prospect in baseball, played for the Mariners from 2021-23. He played 116 games during his time in the Pacific Northwest and batted .168 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Trammell played 10 total games in 2024 with Los Angeles and New York and hit .143 (1-for-7). His lone hit was a single.
Houston was hit big with the injury bug in 2024, and Trammell's addition would provide the club with outfield depth. One of the Astros most capable hitters, Alex Bregman, is also a free agent.
It's unlikely Trammell will earn much playing time with the Astros unless injuries plague the club once again.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RALEIGH, MOORE JOIN PRESTIGIOUS LIST OF FRANCHISE GOLD GLOVE HONORS: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and infielder Dylan Moore became the latest Gold Glove winners in a list that includes several team legends and Hall of Famers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INFIELDER WINS GOLD GLOVE: Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore was rewarded for his versatility in 2024 with a Gold Glove award on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER WINS FIRST CAREER GOLD GLOVE: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh added another impressive accolade to his long list of them on Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.