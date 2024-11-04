Versatile Seattle Mariners Infielder Wins First Career Gold Glove Award
Just moments after teammate Cal Raleigh earned the 43rd Gold Glove award in franchise history on Sunday, Dylan Moore earned the 44th.
Moore was named the American League's Gold Glove recipient as a utility player, highlighting the versatility that the sixth-year infielder showed all season. Moore is the first player in franchise history to win the Gold Glove as a utility player.
Moore did it all on defense for Seattle in 2024.
Moore played varying amounts of time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field in 2024. The only positions Moore didn't play was catcher, pitcher and right field.
Moore had 401 total chances across all positions and committed five errors for a fielding percentage of .988.
According to a news release sent out by the Mariners, Moore led all American League infielders who played first, second and third in bWAR (Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement) with 2.2. He was one of two players in the majors to play at least 135 games while appearing at every single infield position, according to the same release.
"I'm very honored to receive this prestigious award," Moore said in the news release. "I couldn't have done it without the mentorship of the legendary Perry 'Bone' Hill who has been a major part of my fielding development over the years. It means a lot to share this honor with Cal, and I want to thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and fans for their support each and every day."
It's the 13th time in franchise history Seattle has had multiple Gold Glove winners in the same season.
