A List of All the Gold Glove Winners in Seattle Mariners History
The Seattle Mariners welcomed two new Gold Glove award winners to an impressive list of them over the weekend.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and utility man Dylan Moore were named the 43rd and 44th Gold Glove winners in franchise history during the award ceremonies on Sunday. It was the 13th time that the team had multiple Gold Glove winners in a single season.
It was the first Gold Glove honors for both Raleigh and Moore.
Raleigh and Moore were just the latest in an incredible series of players to earn the prestigious gold patch while playing with Seattle.
Here's a position-by-position breakdown of all the players in the club's 48-year history to win the award:
First base: John Olerud (2000, 2002-03); Evan White (2020)
Second base: Harold Reynolds (1988-1990); Bret Boone (2002-04)
Third base: Adrian Beltre (2007-08); Kyle Seager (2014)
Shortstop: Omar Vizquel (1993); JP Crawford (2020)
Outfielder: Ken Griffey Jr. (1990-99); Jay Buhner (1996); Mike Cameron (2001); Ichiro Suzuki (2001-2010); Franklin Gutierrez (2010)
Pitcher: Mark Langston (1987-88); Mike Leake (2019)
Catcher: Cal Raleigh (2024)
Utility: Dylan Moore (2024)
There's several players who stand above the rest on this list. Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki lead the club with 10 Gold Glove awards each. Griffey Jr. was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Suzuki is eligible for Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025 and likely will join Griffey Jr. in the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.
The list of franchise Gold Glove winners also includes 2024 Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre.
Raleigh and Moore were the first Mariners Gold Glove winners in four years. It was the second longest streak the franchise has had without earning the award since Mark Langston earned the first in franchise history in 1987.
Moore and Raleigh winning also gave the franchise at least one Gold Glove winner in every single position.
