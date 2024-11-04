Seattle Mariners Catcher Wins First Career Gold Glove Award
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is bringing home the gold.
A Gold Glove, that is.
The former Florida State player was named the American League Gold Glove award-winner for catcher during the Gold Glove award ceremonies on Sunday.
Raleigh became the 43rd player in Mariners history to win a Gold Glove award. It was the latest accolade in a 2024 that was fraught with them for the fourth-year backstop. It was also the first Gold Glove award in Raleigh's four-year career.
Raleigh played more innings at catcher than anybody else in the league. He caught 1,122 innings for a Seattle pitching staff had that boasted the only rotation with four pitchers starting 30 or more games.
In addition to his durability, Raleigh was arguably the best defensive players in the majors at his position. He was tied for first in the MLB with 32 runners caught stealing. He had a framing score of 13 according to Baseball Savant, placing him in the 98th percentile in the league. He was also second in the MLB in catcher framing runs (13) and had a catcher ERA of 3.29.
Raleigh rewrote several records in 2024. He set the Mariners franchise single-season records in RBIs by a catcher (100), home runs by a catcher (34) and most home runs by a player in their first four years with the club (93). He also set the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher through their first four years in the league (93), passing Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.
Raleigh could add some more hardware to his trophy case when the Silver Slugger award winners are announced on Nov. 12 (finalists announced on Monday).
But at the very least, Raleigh will be playing 2025 with the prestigious gold patch on his catcher's mitt. The patch is given to Gold Glove winners.
And if this season is a sign of things to come for the rest of Raleigh's career, it won't be his only Gold Glove.
