Mariners, Blue Jays are Pushing World Series Ticket Sales Ahead of ALCS Game 7
With a must-win ALCS Game 7 tonight, the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will lay it all on the line for the right to play Los Angeles in the World Series. In the meantime, fans will be on the edge of their seats. And if their team wins? Those seats are going to get very expensive.
In what may be a case of 'don't count your Blue Jays until they hatch' or possibly for the Mariners, 'don't count you fish until the final catch', tickets for the Fall Classic are already available. Both teams have jumped past tonight and already thinking of cashing in on a potential showdown with the Dodgers.
While this isn't totally unusual (many MLB teams have done World Series pre-sales in the past), what has caught the attention of fans and media is the massive amount of money it will cost the average fan just to get in to the building. Some figures might cause your eyes to pop out of your head.
For example, tickets to the Rogers Centre will will be priced y based on demand, seating, and the particular game the cheapest ALCS Game 7 tickets start around $263-$342, but World Series tickets will be much more expensive.
As for the Mariners? Lower field sections at T-Mobile Park range in price from $3,000 to $10,000, with one row in section 27 listing for over $57,000 a ticket on StubHub, according to KIRO 7 News in Seattle.
Parking, concessions, and other amenities tend to cost more for home World Series games as well, which means some fans of the franchise would need to take out a second mortgage for a seat at the Series.
What to Expect in Game 7 of the ALCS
Both teams will have to get through tonight to get tp the World Series, and they are expected to pull out all the stops. George Kirby, who is affectionately named 'Furious George' due to hi fiery and competitive nature, will get the start for Seattle. With 15-game winner Bryan Woo sidelined for most of the postseason, Kirby has arguably been the team's most consistent starter in the playoffs.
Righthander Shane Bieber will take the hill for the Blue Jays, but most experts agree that both starters will be on a short leash tonight. With everything on the line, Jays manager John Schneider and Seattle skipper Dan Wilson won't hesitate to empty their bullpens, and their benches, for their very own.