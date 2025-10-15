Former MLB All-Star Discusses Cal Raleigh's Season
The Seattle Mariners have captured the attention and imagination of baseball fans, as they've been having a storybook season. The team rallied late in the season, and one red-hot September later? They were the American League West Champions and being picked by many experts to win the World Series.
It's certainly all come together for manager Dan Wilson's team, as they look to win it all for the first time in franchise history. And with the M's already leading Toronto 2-0 in the American League Championship Series, every victory is another step towards MLB's ultimate prize.
As the excitement around the Emerald City grows, several players and pundits have weighed in on Seattle's success. Among them is former All-Star outfielder Jayson Werth, who played 15 years in the Majors and is a former Blue Jay. He discussed what makes Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh so important to the club.
Werth Praises Raleigh
As Werth assessed the Mariners season, he immediately pointed out the year that MVP candidate Cal Raleigh. As a former catcher in the minor leagues himself, Werth said that what the Big Dumper has accomplished in 2025 is exceptional, based on his playing most days squatting all day behind the plate and wearing the 'tools of ignorance.'
"It's one of those things, a demanding position, and not too many guys have been in his situation," Werth commented. "It's not an easy job, so what he's doing is incredible... There's offensive catchers out there, there's guys that are known for their offense, but this is on another level... What he's doing right now is super special."
"Is it MVP worthy? That's the conversation between him and [Aaron] Judge. So, we'll see which way they... it will be interesting to see who wins, not to tae snything from either of them."
Raleigh and his teammates will resume their quest for the World Series on Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays. Righthander George Kirby will get the start for Seattle.