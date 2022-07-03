Mariners OF Kyle Lewis Set to Begin Rehab Assignment as Soon as Sunday
SEATTLE — Mariners outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Lewis (concussion/knee) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma as soon as Sunday, manager Scott Servais announced.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Servais noted that Lewis will see "a healthy dose" of playing time in the outfield during his rehab stint. Before the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year winner was placed on the seven-day injured list on June 1, he exclusively served as Seattle's designated hitter after undergoing knee surgery last summer.
In four games this year, Lewis is 4 for 15 with two home runs, three RBI and a hit-by-pitch.
