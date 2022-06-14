Mariners Outright Drew Steckenrider to Triple-A Tacoma After He Clears Waivers

SEATTLE — Right-handed reliever Drew Steckenrider has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners announced on Tuesday.

After struggling to the tune of a 5.65 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched at the major league level, the 31-year old pitcher was demoted to Triple-A on May 27. There, he made four appearances and surrendered as many runs—three earned—on five hits while striking out three and walking three before being designated for assignment to make room on Seattle's 40-man roster for infielder Kevin Padlo.

Steckenrider not being claimed off waivers comes as no surprise, considering his struggles this season and the roughly $2 million in remaining salary he carries. He can now choose to stay with the Mariners organization or opt for free agency.

