The Mariners Playoff Taxi Squad Will Feature Top Prospect Colt Emerson
As they await their first playoff opponent, the Seattle are set to hold two scrimmages, open to the public, on Wednesday and Thursday at T-Mobile Park. In peparation, they've chosen an 11-man taxi squad made up of six pitchers and five position players. That group will participate in the Mariners’ two intrasquad workouts
Of that unit, there will be seven players who already suited up for the Mariners during the 2025 MLB regular season: pitchers Logan Evans, Casey Legumina, Collin Snider, and Troy Taylor, third baseman Ben Williamson, utility man Samad Taylor, and outfielder Rhylan Thomas.
But the most intriguing name for M's fans is shortstop Colt Emerson, the team's top prospect. The multi-talented youngster is on a fast track to the big leagues, so avid Mariners fans and followers will be watching his every move this week.
Mariners Fans are Excited About Emerson
20-year-old Colt Emerson, the franchise's current top prospect, looks like he is the next star to make his way to T-Mobile Park. An Ohio native, Emerson was the Mariners' first-round (22nd overall selection) in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season. Since then, he has rocketed through the Seattle system, advancing to the Triple-A level earlier this year.
Emerson batted .285, with 16 home runs and 78 RBI, over multiple Minor League stops in 2025. But beyond his numbers, his work ethic and professional approach are why he will have an opportunity to make the M's roster out of Spring Training next season.
“I just feel like when I come out, I’m not worried about anything other than just competing at the plate,” Emerson said earlier this month. “I’ve got a process that I go about. I’m just hunting my pitch and trying to be on time and put a good swing in the pitch. I mean, you try not to overthink it much, but at the same time, it’s a lot easier said than done. It’s baseball, and it’s hard sometimes."
“But now I’ve got a process and it works for me, and that’s why I’ve stuck to it this whole time.”
As the AL West Champion, the Mariners are also the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, giving them a bye past the Wild Card round. Seattle will take on the Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers series in an American League Division Series, starting on Saturday.