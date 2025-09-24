Thanks to Ichiro's Advice, the Seattle Mariners are Poised to 'Seize The Moment'
The Mariners have been on a magical run in September, as they now look to finish in the American League West. They've won 15 of their last 16 games and need one more victory to clinch the division. Seattle is playing with supreme confidence. They don't just take the field hoping to win... they go out there expecting to win.
That attitude may be permeating throughout the clubhouse thanks to Mariners all-time great Ichiro Suzuki. Last month, he gave the 2025 version of the team a bit of a rallying cry, but in his own quiet and confident way.
“Seize the moment,” told the team at T-Mobile Park on August 9, during an extended speech celebrating his number 51 being retired by the franchise. And, while they may seem like three simple words? Coming from a legend and a highly respected Hall of Famer like Ichiro, it carried a lot more weight than one might expect.
“It resonated so much, so much,” said centerfielder Julio Rodríguez, who considers the Mariners icon both a friend and a mentor. “I feel like we needed to take some moments. Even like today, we were down late in the game, but we still had the energy to go and get it.”
Suzuki was a rookie on the last Seattle squad to clinch a division title. One of his teammates that year was the M's current manager, Dan Wilson, who was the catcher in that historical, 116-win season. He agreed with Ichiro's assessment, and he believes his team took it to heart. As his team clinched a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday, Wilson discussed what it takes to make it to that next level.
“It's like climbing a mountain, and these guys, they're in final ascent now,” Wilson said
Suzuki's Sage-Like Wisdom Struck a Tone with the Team
The 2025 version of the Seattle Mariners looks sure to capture the AL West, but they know they still have plenty to play for in their final five games of the regular season schedule. They have the best odds to capture the AL Playoffs' No. 2 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it.
“We're not done yet,” Cal Raleigh said after the team clinched a postseason berth. “Obviously, we'll enjoy this moment, celebrate. Like I said, we've got bigger things on the horizon.”
“We just want to be in the best position with games to decide the playoffs,” Julio Rodríguez adds. “We want to play at home.”
Speaking of home, Mariners fans have attached themselves to Ichiro's wisdom as well. #SeizeTheMoment has become a regular tag on many of their posts online, and their faithful followers believe this could be the year the club finally wins the first World Series in franchise history.
The Mariners have two games remaining with Colorado at T-Mobile Park. Then they'll host the Los Angeles Dodgers to close the season. And when the playoffs start? Ichiro will surely be watching and hoping that his favorite team can finally 'sieze' the Commissioner's Trophy.