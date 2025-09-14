Will the Mariners' Most Highly Vaunted Prospect Make the Jump to MLB in 2026?
Over the years, the Seattle Mariners have been known for developing superstars. From Ken Griffey Jr all the way to Julio Rodriguez, some of the best players in baseball have come into the big leagues through the M's farm system. 20-year-old Colt Emerson, the franchise's current top prospect, looks like he is the next future great to make his way to T-Mobile Park
An Ohio native, Emerson was the 22nd overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft after a successful prep career at John Glenn High School in Zanesville. He was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season.
The infielder has all the tools it takes to be successful for Seattle. This season, playing for both the Everett AquaSox and the Arkansas Travelers, he has hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was recognized as the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July.
The only question now is 'When?', as the young star continues his development. While his target for his debut isn't slated until the 2027 season, a few factors could speed up the process. Emerson was a non-roster invitee at Spring Training earlier this year. There's no doubt he will be back in 026, with an opportunity to earn a roster spot. If he displays a hot bat in the Cactus League, the Mariners and GM Justin Hollander might be tempted to include him on the opening day roster.
Emerson's Attitude and Work Ethic are Outstanding
Emerson has been lauded by many in the organization for his hard work and preparedness. But they've also come to learn that their promising prospect also displays an amount of patience and poise that belies his age.
“I just feel like when I come out, I’m not worried about anything other than just competing at the plate,” Emerson has said. “I’ve got a process that I go about. I’m just hunting my pitch and trying to be on time and put a good swing in the pitch. I mean, you try not to overthink it much, but at the same time, it’s a lot easier said than done. It’s baseball, and it’s hard sometimes."
“But now I’ve got a process and it works for me, and that’s why I’ve stuck to it this whole time.”