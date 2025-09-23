The Seattle Mariners Look Like a Team of Destiny
There are a lot of reasons to like the Seattle Mariners, even if you're not necessarily part of their fan base. As the club moves closer to clinching its first American League West Division title since 2001, these guys aren't just winning games. They're displaying just how deep and talented their roster truly is.
Of course, fans have been enthralled with the display of power from catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the league in home runs and RBI, is nearing the historic 60-homer mark, and is garnering support as a serious AL MVP candidate. Pairing him with one of the best young players in the game, Julio Rodriguez, and there's a lot of star power there.
At the same time, the contributions have also come from shortstop JT Crawford and first baseman Josh Naylor. The Mariners have some big bats, and if Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Sanchez (a forty-homer hitter himself) catch fire, this team will steamroll its playoff opponents.
The Mariners have won 14 of their last 15 games, and it's almost as if they're already in postseason form. They've found a winning formula with a steady-but-not-spectacular rotation that keeps the score manageable. Then, the Mariners mashers light up the scoreboard, and one of the best closers in the game, Andres Munoz, finishes things off. It's a nice mix of talent, where everyone knows their role.
A Chance at Franchise History
24 years is a long stretch between division titles, especially for Mariners fans who have been waiting decades to see the team make their first World Series appearance ever. And while the 2001 Seattle squad boasted the greatest regular season ever with an MLB record 116 wins, they were unable to reach the World Series. So, in many ways, it was a bittersweet milestone for the franchise and its followers.
With all due respect to that historical team, this year's squad seems more equipped to win a World Series. There's more synergy in Seattle in 2025, and the Mariners got hot at the right time - to close the season. We've seen many teams in history that came out of nowhere in September and then dominated in October.
If the Mariners can hold on to the second seed in the AL Playoffs, it makes their road to the title that much easier. It also allows them to set up their rotation, and for ace pitcher Bryan Woo to rest his nagging pectoral injury. He will be a key factor for the M's, and they're in a position to sit him for the remainder of the regular schedule if needed. He should definitely be the team's Game 1 starter in the playoffs.
The Mariners play their last six games at home: Sept. 23-25 vs. the Colorado and Sept. 26-28 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. That should allow them to settle in and strategize before they step on the postseason stage.
The 2025 Mariners have the perfect story already laid out for them. They just have to write the final chapter of their story. Don't be shocked if the prologue to this successful season is the sight of Seattle hoisting their first World Series trophy.