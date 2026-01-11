Mariners farm system recently voted one of the best in Major League Baseball

In 2025, the Seattle Mariners' farm system was highly regarded and consistently ranked near the top in team evaluations. In fact, MLB.com placed them third overall midseason, and they had several standout prospects. Colt Emerson, Kade Anderson, Lazaro Montes, Ryan Sloan, and Michael Arroyo were among the top talents, with each contributing to the organization's overall depth.

Fast forward to the 2026 offseason. Now, the M's are looking even better to fellow executives around the game. In the most recent evaluation posted late last week, MLB.com ranked the Mariners as the second-best farm system in the big leagues right now. A full breakdown of how the report cards were graded is listed here:

Mariners in MLB Pipeline Executive Poll

• Best farm system: Second out of the 30 MLB teams (17.8%)

• Best use of the draft: First (20%)

• Best at developing pitchers: Tied for second (18.2%)

• Best at developing hitters: Tied for fifth (4.5%)

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of back-to back World Series, might be building a dynasty, as they took home the top spot ahead of Seattle. However, there's no shame in second place, and it shows the commitment that the Mariners' organization has made in making solid investments for the future.

The New Kids are about to be on the Block

Starting pitcher Kade Anderson 32 on the mound as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A handful of the names mentioned earlier are expected to make the move to the Majors in the upcoming season. Colt Emerson leads that list. He's going to be given every opportunity to make the club in Spring Training, and it's even possible he could be in the starting lineup at either second or third base.

Either way, he's expected to be an impact player in The Show, as he's hit at every level of professional baseball. Last season, Emerson had a batting average of .285, with 16 home runs and 78 RBIs, playing in 90 games with the Everett AquaSox, 34 with the Arkansas Travelers, and six with the Tacoma Rainiers.

CLICK FOR MORE: Is Toronto free agent Bo Bichette REALLY an option for the Seattle Mariners?

He won't be alone, however, as most expect Lazaro Montes to get a look in 2026. The power-hitting outfielder would provide a big bat from the left side of the plate. And, Kade Anderson - who has yet to throw a pitch in professional baseball- could astonishingly be in the big leagues by September. So, it will be interesting to see how those prospects, as well as all the others, fare when they face MLB competition.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions