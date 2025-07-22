Noted Baseball Insider Believes Trade Deadline Could Have Special Upside For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 53-47 and in second place in the American League West, five games back of the Houston Astros. Furthermore, they are in a tie for the second/third wild card spot in the Boston Red Sox, and they are 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are just on the outside looking in.
Seattle is seeking its first playoff berth since the 2022 season.
Speaking on Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday, noted ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan said that this trade deadline is hugely important to the M's, and that it could lead Seattle to the promised land.
"There is no dominant team. If you can put yourself in the position where you get one of those golden tickets into October and you have the starting pitching, and you have the bats, you can win a World Series. I firmly believe the Mariners can win a World Series this year."
The M's are the only franchise to never even appear in a World Series, so the sense of urgency should certainly be there for Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander. Seattle has been linked to several names on the trade market, including Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, Jarren Duran and Luis Robert Jr.
Seattle will take on the Brewers on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the hill against young phenom Jacob Misiorowski.
Seattle lost the opener of the series on Monday night 6-0. Milwaukee has won 11 straight games.
