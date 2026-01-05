In the midst of a swift offseason, Seattle's Spring schedule starts soon

Following the Mariners Fan Fest at the end of this month, the team's time off will be coming to an end, and the 2026 Major League Baseball season will be on the horizon. And while it's chilly right now, Spring will be arriving (at least figuratively) when pitchers & catchers report for duty on Tuesday, February 10. Position players will follow on February 15 & 16.

Then, the M's will 'spring' into action. On Feb. 20, the Mariners will play their Cactus League opener vs. the San Diego Padres. The team is scheduled to play 31 games in 32 days from the initial match-up through March 23, 2026. That's a prolific pace to kick things off, but that often helps successful teams to come together more quickly.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson discussed Spring Training last year at around this same time. He discussed what this stage of the season typically means to him.

Wilson stated it was a time of good energy, familiar reunions, and focused preparation, noting how modern players arrive more ready due to year-round training, making camp about getting reps and solidifying roles, especially for young players aiming to impress the coaching staff.

Seattle isn't set yet, so their outlook is unknown

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) walks in the dugout before game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With all those dates closing in, the Mariners' front office still has to fill two spots in their lineup before anyone can predict what will happen in 2026. Despite winning the American League West Division Championship a year ago, they've lost second baseman Jorge Polanco, and 3B Eugenio Suarez appears to be ready to follow him out the door.

Therefore, not even the best prognosticators can call what comes next. Will the Mariners end up actually re-signing Suarez and trading for the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan? Or, will they go in the direction of a youth movement, with Colt Emerson and Ben Williamson taking their place on the infield? Those questions and more need to be answered soon, because 2026 is here... and it's going to come fast and furious.

