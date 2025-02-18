Seattle Mariners Given Surprisingly High Odds to Land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2026
On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays and superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. revealed that they hadn't come to a long-term contract extension.
Instead, Guerrero will play out the last year on his contract with Toronto and then become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.
When he hits free agency, he'll become one of the most coveted free agents in recent memory, and all the big-money suitors will be swirling. At just 26 years old when he hits free agency, he'll easily acquire a 10-12 year deal worth at least $400 million, but it could even approach $600 million.
The Seattle Mariners don't seem likely to spend that kind of money, but don't tell that to the oddsmakers, who looked oddly favorable at the M's.
According to Bovada:
Where will Vladimir Guerrero Jr play after the 2025 MLB trade deadline if not the Jays?
Red Sox -120
Mets +285
Yankees +325
Mariners +650
Tigers +650
Giants +950
The Mariners haven't spent more than $24 million on a hitter (Mitch Garver) at any point in Jerry Dipoto's tenure, so it seems completely illogical that they sign Guerrero. Instead, it feels more likely that the Red Sox land Guerrero and the M's re-engage on a trade for Triston Casas, who they discussed this year as well.
Guerrero is one of the best hitters in all of baseball, coming off a year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in the American League MVP voting and made the All-Star team for the fourth time.
