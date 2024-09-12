Seattle Mariners Star Gets Robbed of Home Run in One of Best Defensive Plays of Season
Seattle Mariners fans weren't very happy with Fernando Tatis Jr. on Wednesday night.
The San Diego Padres star hit a home run in the top of the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park to break up the perfect game being thrown by M's starter Bryan Woo - and then he robbed a home run from M's outfielder Randy Arozarena in the bottom half.
This is undoubtedly one of the best catches of the baseball season, given the timing involved and the way in which Tatis Jr. went vertical. It's also impressive given that Tatis Jr. just recently came back off the injured list from a serious leg injury, but he showed no ill-affects from it on this play.
Luckily, he didn't spoil the entire party for the Mariners as the M's won 5-2 to move to 74-72 on the season. Cal Raleigh had an RBI single while Luke Raley brought in two, as did JP Crawford. Woo threw 6.2 brilliant innings to move to 8-2 on the year.
The M's are now 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West entering play on Thursday. They'll take on the Texas Rangers for a new series beginning at T-Mobile Park with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
The Rangers will send former first-round pick and top prospect Kumar Rocker to the mound against M's second-year pitcher Bryce Miller. Miller enters the game at 11-8 for the season. Rocker will be on a pitch count, as he's continuing his build up in a return from Tommy John surgery.
