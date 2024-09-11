Brady's Spin: The Seattle Mariners Need to Try to Keep Edgar Martinez as Hitting Coach
At 73-72, the Seattle Mariners are likely to miss the playoffs again this year. They are 4.5 games back in the American League West and 4.0 games back in the wild card race with 17 games to play.
It's certainly not impossible for the M's to make a late-season charge, but it's unlikely. So, while this season is not yet officially over, I do find myself thinking already about the offseason ahead.
And within those thoughts, I keep coming back to the notion that the organization should do all it can to bring back Edgar Martinez as hitting coach in 2025.
After firing Scott Servais and Jared DeHart, the organization made a point of saying that Dan Wilson is the full-time manager moving forward, but it was also very clearly stated that Martinez was taking his role in the interim. At 61 years old with a Hall of Famer career in hand, who could blame Martinez if he didn't want the 200-day commitment to being the team's hitting coach? He's already had the job as well, serving in the position from 2015-2018.
The M's need to try to get him back again, at least for 2025. And there's a bunch of reasons, but look no further than this one from @EastCoastMs on social media:
Edgar Martinez became the Seattle Mariners hitting coach on August 23rd. Here’s where the Mariners offense ranks in MLB in that time span (16 games):
.242 AVG (18th in MLB)
.347 OBP (4th in MLB)
121 wRC+ (4th in MLB)
24.2 % K rate (11th highest in MLB)
73 BB (1st in MLB)
Much improved
Now, that was posted before Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. But even in that game, Seattle had 10 hits, walked four times and only struck out nine times. They hit two home runs and put pressure on an excellent Padres bullpen.
The offense just plain and simple looks better under Martinez's guidance, small sample size be damned.
Furthermore, J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez have recently spoken about their affinity for Martinez and his style of coaching. For an organization that has undoubtedly frustrated its own players with the handling of contracts, budgets and personnel, a little good faith would go a long way. Especially with your stars and team leaders.
Martinez may not want the job full-time, but the M's need to convince him to try and take it.
This was also a big discussion on the recent "Refuse to Lose" podcast, which can be listened to here.
