Brady's Spin: The Seattle Mariners Need to Try to Keep Edgar Martinez as Hitting Coach

Edgar Martinez became the Seattle Mariners hitting coach on August 23rd. Here’s where the Mariners offense ranks in MLB in that time span (16 games):



.242 AVG (18th in MLB)

.347 OBP (4th in MLB)

121 wRC+ (4th in MLB)

24.2 % K rate (11th highest in MLB)

73 BB (1st in MLB)



