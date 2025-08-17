Cal 'Big Dumper' Raleigh Signed a Toilet Seat at the Little League World Series
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has taken the MLB by storm this year. The 28-year-old leads the league in dingers, won the 2025 Home Run Derby, and has his Seattle team firmly in the wild card race as we enter the latter part of the season.
Nicknamed "Big Dumper" for the exact reason you might think, Raleigh has become a fan favorite in baseball circles throughout the 2025 campaign—so much so, that he's now signing toilet seats.
That's right, while he was in attendance at the Little League World Series ahead of his team's game against the Mets in Williamsport on Sunday, a fan thrusted a piece of their trusty throne in Raleigh's direction as he was signing autographs, and he obliged.
Here's a look at the hilarious interaction, via MLB analyst Ben Verlander on X:
A man of the people, Big Dumper is.
First pitch between Seattle and New York is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. We'll see if Raleigh can homer again.