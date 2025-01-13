Seattle Mariners Triple-A Club Tacoma Rainiers Announce 2025 Coaching Staff
The Seattle Mariners minor league system will look different in 2025.
Several of the Mariners top prospects will go up a level and other top minor leaguers like Cole Young, Logan Evans and Brandyn Garcia will factor into the team's major league roster and Triple-A rosters.
And Seattle fans found out what the coaching staff will be for the Tacoma Rainiers at Triple-A.
The Mariners made a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) announced the coaching staff that will oversee Tacoma.
John Russell will be the manager, Eric Farris will be the bench coach, Shawn O'Malley will be the hitting coach, Jairo Cuevas will be the pitching coach, Corey Measner will be the strength and conditioning coach, Aric Quinney will be the athletic trainer and Amanda Lee will serve in a hybrid role as an athletic trainer and assistant minor league athletic training coordinator.
The Rainiers finished 2024 with the best record in the Pacific Coast League West (82-68) but missed out on the playoffs by 5.5 games after finishing 39-36 in the second half of the season.
Despite not making the Pacific Coast playoffs, Tacoma's staff and players received several honors for 2024.
Russell has been a manager and coach for over three decades. After a 10-year major league career with the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers from 1984-1993, Russell became a minor league manager for the Minnesota Twins and was in that role from his retirement as a player to his departure from the organization in 2000. He spent three years as the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2008-2010.
Russell was hired as the Rainiers manager on Jan. 23, 2023.
