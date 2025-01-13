Seattle Mariners Fans And Media React to Former Manager Getting New Role
The Seattle Mariners made a huge change on Aug. 22 last season when they fired nine-year manager Scott Servais and hired Dan WIlson to replace him.
Servais was the only Mariners manager in team history aside from team Hall of Famer Lou Piniella to lead the organization to a playoff berth. He was dismissed after going 1-8 on a nine-game road trip against the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers. The club had a 10-game lead in the American League West in June and blew it, which contributed to Servais' firing.
Seattle opted to hire Wilson in a full-time capacity rather than bring him on as an interim manager, and the early returns payed off. The team went 21-13 in 34 games under Wilson to end the year. The offense was top 10 in many categories under Wilson and then-hitting coach, now Senior Director of Hitting Strategy, Edgar Martinez. The Mariners ended up missing the playoffs by one game despite the success after the managerial change.
Recently, Servais found a new role in the National League West with the San Diego Padres. He was hired as a special assistant for baseball operations and player development. Servais started in the front office after his playing career was over.
The general reaction on social media from Seattle fans and media seemed positive regarding Servais' new job.
Ben Ranieri of Sea Level said on "X" (formerly known as Twitter): "Glad to see Scott land on his feet elsewhere."
EastCoastM's (@EastCoastMs on X) said: "Good for Scott."
Clark Fahrenthold of the San Diego Union-Tribune pointed out the fit for Servais and mentioned that he and current Padres President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller worked together in the Texas Rangers front office from 2004-2010.
Servais will have a chance to see a lot of his former players and Mariners staff members during Spring Training. San Diego and Seattle share the Peoria Sports Complex during Spring Training.
