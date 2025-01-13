Seattle Mariners Sign Infielder Donovan Solano to 1-Year, $3.5 Million Contract
The Seattle Mariners entered the offseason with needs at first, second and third base. And as of the morning of Jan. 13, the team had yet to address any of those concerns.
But at 1:30 p.m. PT, the Mariners announced via a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) that the team had come to a one-year agreement with infielder Donovan Solano. Left-handed pitcher Austin Kitchen was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, leaving the 40-man roster full.
Solano is a 13-year veteran and one-time Silver Slugger (2020) who's played for the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres.
"Donovan has been among the most underrated hitters in the game over the past six years," Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. "His veteran presence, consistent performance and positional versatility bring a lot to our roster."
Spotrac reports the deal at $3.5 million.
Solano has hit at least .280 in every single season since 2019.
Last season with the Padres, Solano hit .286 with a career-high eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 96 games played.
Solano's versatility and consistent hit-to-contact approach fits well with the Mariners' hitting philosophy under hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and Senior Director of Hitting Strategy Edgar Martinez. Solano played 251.1 innings at third base and another 167 innings at first base with San Diego in 2024.
Solano has played most of his career at second base. He's registered 3,403 innings at the position compared to 940.2 innings at first base.
Solano's age and durability are a concern.
Solano has played over 130 games in a season just once in his career and over 100 games just four times. Seattle could use him as a platoon mate for Luke Raley, a starter at third base, designated hitter in the bottom half of the order or take advantage of his experience at second.
Whatever role the Mariners envision for Solano, it looks like they have a solid contact hitter for the bottom half of the order and the veteran presence the front office values so much.
