MLB Analyst predicts the Mariners will trade for New York Mets infielder

The search continues in Seattle, where the team is still looking to add at least one top-flight infielder to the 2026 mix. While things have stalled severely (especially talks with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding Brendan Donovan), one MLB analyst might have found a sensible option for the Mariners, if both teams are willing to pull the trigger.

During an ESPN round table discussion, commentator David Schoenfield said he believes the Seattle Mariners will package a pair of pitchers to acquire the Mets infielder Brett Baty. In his scenario, the M's would receive 3B/2B Brett Baty. In return, Seattle would send pitchers Jurrangelo Cijntje and Matt Brash to the Big Apple.

This could be a solid move for Mariners GM Justin Hollander, as Baty could play either position that is currently vacant in the lineup. Not only did they lose second baseman Jorge Polanco in free agency to those same Mets, but they also have third baseman Eugenio Suarez still sitting out there in the market. Regardless, the team needs to make a move to fill one of those spots. They can fill the other in-house, if need be.

A look at Brett Baty's numbers

Sep 7, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Last season, Baty had a batting average of .254, hit 18 home runs, and drove in 50 runs, despite battling an injury late in the year. Over his entire career, he's posted a .232 batting average, 33 home runs, and 105 RBIs. So, he would bring a solid offensive contribution. Defensively, he's considered average, but he holds his own and has a strong arm and decent range.

Although the Mets appear to be set on the infield after signing Polanco and assigning him to play first base next year, they may be willing to part with Baty due to the value on the other side of this deal. Brash is a proven MLB reliever, and Cijntje is an incredibly intriguing switch-pitcher with a huge upside. This deal would add a veteran bat, without the Mariners sacrificing any MLB-ready prospects and being forced to 'give up the farm', so to speak.

