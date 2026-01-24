Are the Mariners pursuing the Nationals' CJ Abrams as an option at second base?

As the Seattle Mariners search for a new starter at second base, they continue negotiating with multiple MLB teams. However, a recent trade proposal in the National League, could have the team rethinking its strategy.

The San Francisco Giants were turned away on a deal that would have seen Abrams go to the Bay Area to be the team's second baseman, according to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly. With that in mind, are the Mariners also looking at the 25-year-old with that same mindset? Especially considering that he's often viewed as a bit of an underachiever thus far in MLB?

CLICK FOR MORE: Mariners closer Andres Munoz should be set for a career year in 2026

Seattle would likely offer less for Abrams than they've been rumored to have pledged to the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Donovan. Some, because of his inconsistent numbers, and also that he's largely unproven as a second baseman. While it would definitely dip into the M's farm system, they aren't going to completely open the vault. So, the Mariners' highest-rated prospects wouldn't be part of the deal.

The book on Abrams

In 2025, Abrams hit .257, with 19 home runs, 60 RBI, and 31 stolen bases. Those offensive statistics would fit in nicely with an already stocked lineup. However, his defense is subpar at best. Two seasons ago, he was ranked as possibly the worst full-time shortstop in the game, with a -17 OAA and -13 Fielding Run Value. Last year, he tied his career-worst mark of 22 errors and posted a .962 fielding percentage.

While he's still fairly young, he still hasn't grown into a complete ballplayer, despite having been at the Major League level since 2022. MLB Trade Rumors discussed Abrams potentially playing elsewhere, and offered this honest assessment of his abilities:

"In each of the past two seasons, Abrams has been an excellent hitter through the All-Star Break before tailing off in the second half. He has been a little better than average overall, hitting .252/.315/.433 in more than 1200 plate appearances over the past two years. Abrams has 39 homers and 62 stolen bases with slightly lower than average strikeout and walk marks in that time. He’s an above-average regular who has an All-Star level ceiling that he has yet to consistently reach."

"Abrams gives back some of the value with the glove. He’s one of the weaker shortstops in MLB and trails only Elly De La Cruz with 39 errors over the past two seasons. They’ve mostly been of the throwing variety, yet Statcast hasn’t looked favorably upon his range either. Abrams would project better at second base or potentially in center field."

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions