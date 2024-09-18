Seattle Seahawks Star Wide Receiver Throws Out First Pitch at Mariners Game Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners lost 11-2 to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, but luckily there was some fun before the game as Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba stopped by to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Mariners posted a picture of "JSN" teaming up with Julio Rodriguez. The duo are two of the youngest - and brightest - stars in all of Seattle sports.
Drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State, Smith-Njigba has made his presence felt early in this 2024 NFL season. Through two games, he has 14 catches and 136 yards. He caught 10 balls as the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 23-20 this past Sunday in Foxboro.
The Seahawks are out to a surprising 2-0 start under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
Smith-Njigba had 63 catches in his rookie season to go along with four touchdowns. He pairs with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to make up an excellent wide receiver trio.
He knows his way around a baseball field also, as his brother Canaan is currently in the Chicago White Sox organization. He was in the majors during both the 2022 and 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and even did a spell with the Mariners this past offseason.
Lifetime, he's a .135 hitter in 18 major league games. In the minors, he's a .269 hitter over 532 games.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will be back in action on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. PT.
The Mariners play the Yankees again on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
