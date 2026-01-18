Seattle's Rashid Shaheed Starts Game vs. Niners With Electric 97-Yard Kickoff Return TD
NFL fans at home had just finished watching a thrilling Bills-Broncos overtime affair on CBS before flipping over to Fox for the NFC divisional round contest between the Seahawks and Niners.
Fans didn't even get to settle in before the scoring began, as Seattle wide receiver Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, in a scoring play that sent the Lumen Field home crowd into a frenzy.
The game was set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, but was delayed 20 minutes to accommodate the television rights of CBS, which had the Buffalo-Denver game in the middle of overtime. The Broncos ultimately cashed their ticket to the AFC championship with a 33-30 win.
If this game between the Seahawks and Niners is anywhere near as good as the first contest of the day, then NFL fans are in for a treat on divisional round Saturday.
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi