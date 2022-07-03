Watch: Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez Extends Hitting Streak With Leadoff Blast vs. Athletics

SEATTLE — With the Mariners looking to a secure a series victory over the Athletics on Sunday, outfielder Julio Rodríguez got the scoring going with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning at T-Mobile Park.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Rodríguez deposited a fastball from Oakland right-handed starter Frankie Montas over the left field wall and off the scoreboard in Edgar's Cantina. The solo blast traveled 390 feet and registered an exit velocity of 106.9 MPH off the bat of the 21-year old rookie, who also extended his current hitting streak to eight games.

Watch the go-ahead homer below:

