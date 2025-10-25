Marlins' Team MVP for 2025 Should Come as No Surprise
Sometimes, when trades are made, it's not clear how important a deal can end up being down the line. That was the case for the Miami Marlins in 2024 with a deal they made with the Baltimore Orioles.
The Marlins sent pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Orioles, who were loading up for a postseason run in the American League, in exchange for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby. A pair of prospects for a pitcher at the deadline is common for one team looking for playoffs depth and one looking for young players to build around.
Little did Miami know on their way to a 100-loss season that this deal would pay off big time a year later. It also solidified a corner outfield spot for the future after the Marlins got a breakout year from Stowers.
Kyle Stowers Breakout 2025 Season Earns Him Team MVP Honors
Stowers was named to the National League All-Star team this summer, and he certainly earned it. He slashed .293/.368/.543 before the break with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs. After the break, his power numbers dipped to six home runs and 19 RBIs, but he slashed .274/.369/.547.
He suffered an injury in late August that ended up costing him the rest of the season. During that period, the Marlins faded from the National League wild card picture despite going 11-4 down the stretch and knocking the New York Mets out of the picture on the final weekend.
Stowers finished the year slashing .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs. If his season wasn't cut short with an oblique injury, his power numbers would have been higher. He is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award among a loaded outfield group.
Joining him are Kyle Tucker from the Chicago Cubs, Juan Soto of the Mets, James Wood of the Washington Nationals, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs, which is an impressive group for Stowers to be included with.
Stowers is also nominated for a Gold Glove in left field after a season that saw him commit one error, pick up six assists and 219 putouts. As good as he was at the plate, his defense was better, and a big reason why he had the year he did.
Miami is looking for any young players to step up, but the 27-year-old Stowers certainly did that this season. The Marlins need building blocks for the future, and Stowers fits that bill for a team that is trying to compete in the tough National League East.