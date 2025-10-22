Marlins All-Star Outfielder Among Big-Named Silver Slugger Finalists
When Kyle Stowers made the All-Star team, it didn't come as much of a surprise to fans in South Florida. Entering the break, Stowers had 19 home runs and 54 RBIs while slashing .293/.368/.543, which was good enough to earn a trip to Atlanta.
It wasn't the greatest first half of the season for a Marlins team that lost 100 games in 2024, but Stowers and the bounce-back season from some of their pitchers were some of the early-season bright spots.
Stowers had an incredible month of July that saw him hit 10 home runs and drive in 20 runs while slashing .364/.425/.818, which earned him the National League Player of the Month honors. That is what made his injury in August tough for a team that was hanging around in the National League wild card race until they tailed off in September.
Stowers was placed on the injured list in August for an oblique strain, and then during a rehab assignment in September, he had a setback. That setback forced Miami not to rush him back for the rest of the season. That didn't stop the 27-year-old from being named a National League Silver Slugger Finalist.
Marlins Kyle Stowers Joins Elite Company As Silver Slugger Finalist
On Wednesday, Stowers was one of six finalists for the National League Silver Slugger Award for this season. This is the second award he is a finalist for, as he is also a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in left field. Here are the other Silver Slugger finalists.
- Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
- Juan Soto, New York Mets
- Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
- James Wood, Washington Nationals
That is some big-time talent that Stowers is up against if he's going to capture the award when it's handed out on November 6. Stowers finished the season playing 117 games with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs while slashing .288/.368/.544.
As for the other finalists, Soto finished with 43 home runs and 105 RBI in his first season with the Mets, and Carroll had 17 triples and a 30-30 season. Crow-Armstrong had 31 home runs and 95 RBI, and Tucker had 22 home runs and 73 RBI in his first season with the Cubs in leading them to the playoffs. You can see Stowers has his work cut out in terms of winning the award.
This was a fantastic breakout year for Stowers after struggling to find playing time with the Baltimore Orioles before coming to the Marlins. If he doesn't win the award, just being mentioned as a finalist with the talented outfielders further details the season he had.