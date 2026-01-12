Gold Glove Trophies Likely on Horizon for Marlins Defensive Outfield

Having a strong defensive outfield can lead to a team's success. It’s not only about home runs and strikeouts, but defense is also key. The Miami Marlins outfield is looking very promising with the new trio of Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, and newcomer Owen Caissie.

Can The Defensive Outfield Trio Win A Gold Glove?

It’s possible that Stowers, Marsee, and Caissie can win a Gold Glove in the future, perhaps even in the same season. The Cubs did it last season with left fielder Ian Happy and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong both winning NL Gold Gloves.

Caissie, who played for the Cubs late last season, saw what great defense can do for a team. Happ and Crow-Armstrong have been an elite due, with impeccable outfield defense. The team knows how to scout great defensive outfielders. The Marlins may have hit the jackpot in acquiring Caissie in the trade.

Another excellent example of a team with more than one player winning a Gold Glove is the 2002 St. Louis Cardinals and the 2003 Seattle Mariners.

Stowers, who is one of the top rising leaders of this young Marlins team, has tremendous arm strength and has shown range in the outfield. As much as he is given credit for what he does with the bat, he’s getting even better as an outfielder.

His versatility and instincts are great tools that could help him earn a Gold Glove soon.

Marsee is a Marlins prospect who is expected to have a big season. He’s an excellent center fielder and knows how to cover that position well. Marsee is not afraid to dive for the ball and crash into the wall to make a play to save the game.

Just like Stowers, he has excellent range and instincts. His arm is somewhat average, but he’s not an average center fielder. Marsee has the potential to be either the Andruw Jones or Jim Edmonds for the Marlins. It would be shocking if he didn’t win any Gold Gloves.

Caissie is now the youngest of the three outfielders. He will play right field for the Marlins. What makes him so exciting on defense is his athleticism and flexibility. Caissie can play all the outfield positions. His defense is a plus. For an athlete who is 6-foot-4, he can move pretty well.

The more Caissie works on his game, the more of a threat he will become in right field. He can take a page from Aaron Judge, who performs extensively with his bat and glove, and is also a fellow right fielder.

If one must predict when Stowers, Marsee, and Caissie could win a Gold Glove at the same time, it would probably be in 2027.

