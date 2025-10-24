Kyle Stowers' Breakout Year Solidified Him as Marlins Cornerstone
The Miami Marlins have found a future superstar to hold down their left field spot.
In 2024, the Marlins made a trade with the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the deadline. Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers was dealt in exchange for top Orioles prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers.
While Norby put up modest numbers in 2025, no one foresaw the breakout season Stowers had. He marched to his first career All-Star appearance. He is also listed as a Silver Slugger finalist and is up for contention for the NL Gold Glove Award in left field.
Miami Marlins Left Field Review
After a rough start to his Marlins career in 2024, expectations weren't high for the young outfielder. He quickly burst onto the scene in April, though, slashing .321/.379/.536. He made 60 starts in left field, which was the most on the team. He also bounced around in right and center field, starting games there and also moving around as needed.
On top of his offensive prowess, he was also an above average defender according to FanGraphs. He committed one error in the field and was plus-two in defensive runs saved. He'll be competing with Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs and Tommy Pham of the Pittsburgh Pirates for the NL Left Field Gold Glove.
His offensive numbers took a slight dip in May and June, but he torched pitching in the month of July. Stowers hit a ridiculous 10 home runs with 20 RBIs. Both were career highs in a single month, and maybe just as impressively, he walked 11 times. A .364 batting average and a 1.269 OPS earned him the National League Player of the Month.
That also helped get him a spot in the All-Star game where he went 0-for-2 and competed in the first ever "swing-off" in the Midsummer Classic.
On Aug. 17, he was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He would not return for the rest of the year. Heriberto Hernandez and Griffin Conine took over in left field down the stretch. The Marlins had a strong end to the 2025 season, winning 11 of their final 15 games.
Kyle Stowers Final Season Stats
Despite missing half of August and all of September, Stowers turned in an excellent season. He hit 25 long balls with 73 RBIs. He slashed .288/.368/.544 and finished with a WAR of 3.6.
The Marlins didn't have the year they were hoping for since they came up short of the postseason. But make no mistake, they have a superstar in the making with Stowers. The 27-year old is just getting started and people should expect even bigger numbers in 2026.