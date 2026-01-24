Marlins Face Favorable June Schedule Despite Three Road Trips

After two full months of the 2026 season, the Miami Marlins will be facing a big month of June. Not only will it mark the official mid-way point of the season in terms of number of games played, but it also moves closer to the MLB trade deadline.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

June will be a big month on the field and will likely point the front office in the direction that they will likely need to take at the deadline at the end of July. Will they be buyers, sellers, or will they stand pat? The Marlins have what could be considered a favorable schedule in June, which could make for a very interesting month.

Marlins Face Favorable June Schedule With Questions Looming

Pete Fairbanks | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The month begins on the road for the final three-game series of a nine-game, 10-day trip against the Washington Nationals. Miami comes home for the second and final three-game series with their in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, and they will hopefully be giving the ball to former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks to close out a Marlins win or two. The Arizona Diamondbacks will follow for three games before a trip up North to Pennsylvania.

Miami will play three against the Pittsburgh Pirates before three against the Philadelphia Phillies for its first of two trips to Citizens Bank Ballpark. If things all fall into place early in the season for the Marlins, this could be a very interesting series in the middle of June for both teams.

After three with the Phillies, the final homestand of the month begins with three games against the San Francisco Giants and first-year manager Tony Vitello, before the Texas Rangers visit for three games. On paper, this could be a favorable homestand before hitting the road again.

Things could really be interesting for Miami to close out the month of June. They will play three games against the St. Louis Cardinals, and what the roster there looks like remains to be seen. They have traded away from key players and are likely to make another move or two before the season begins. The month closes out with the second series against the Colorado Rockies, this time in Denver.

Again, this is going to be a make-or-break month for the Marlins in June. It will point Peter Bendix and the front office toward their trade deadline path. Despite trading pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, they still have a good pitching staff. Their spot in the standings will go a long way to determining what things will look like for the next month.

More Marlins On SI