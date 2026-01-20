Marlins Recent Addition Named Potential Trade Candidate for This Summer

Shortly after the Miami Marlins lost Ronny Henriquez due to an elbow surgery, rumors revolving around the potential of Pete Fairbanks coming aboard started to circle the franchise.

As expected, the injury prompted the Marlins to sign the right-hander on a one-year deal, ultimately bolstering their bullpen. Miami had little time to make a decision, but making a splash with the reliable reliever was a wise move, all things considered.

Despite bringing him on, his time with the franchise could end up being rather short. In fact, one writer believes he could be on his way out as early as this summer.

How Long Will Fairbanks Stay?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Fairbanks is considered one of the top trade candidates in the Major Leagues, despite signing with the Marlins not too long ago. As Feinsand explained, "... Given the eternal need for bullpen arms around the Trade Deadline, however, the Marlins could move Fairbanks this summer if their season isn’t going well, giving them a prime trade chip..."

During Fairbanks' 2025 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he had played for the past seven years, he registered a 2.83 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 60.1 innings pitched through 61 games.

Alongside Fairbanks, another Miami player could find himself heading toward a possible trade later this season.

Fairbanks Isn’t the Only Potential Trade Candidate

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While waving off Sandy Alcántara is looking more slim in each passing day, Feinsand isn't entirely ruling it off the table. As he stated, "Miami has already traded Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers this offseason, reducing the chances that Alcántara will be moved prior to Opening Day..."

The 30-year-old right-hander has been with the Marlins for seven seasons now, and the franchise needs him now more than ever. Throughout the year, he's shown a dramatic dip in command, ultimately wrapping up his latest campaign with a 5.36 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 174.2 innings pitched in 31 starts. He is approaching the final year of his extension, which raises some questions regarding what's next.

For the time being, it looks like Fairbanks and Alcántara are staying put. However, it's unclear how long they will remain in Miami. Fairbanks seems to be the more likely trade candidate to be shipped out in the foreseeable future, but as mentioned, the Marlins need to retain both of them in order to further cement themselves during their upcoming campaign.

