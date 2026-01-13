Why Marlins Traded Edward Cabrera, According to Peter Bendix

In one of the bigger trades of the offseason to this point, the Miami Marlins sent starting pitcher Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs for their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie. While many have talked about how well this trade benefits the Cubs, not many are talking about the brains behind the move for the Marlins.

President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix decided to make the change, believing that Miami's rotational depth could remain strong even without Cabrera in the lineup. This decision also benefits the Cubs, as they acquire a young starter with team control, fitting well into their roster as they aim for a run at the World Series.

While some Marlins fans might be confused as to why the organization would trade away one of its better starting pitching options, Bendix shed some light on why, in this league, to get something, you have to give up something.

Bendix's Thoughts

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Recently joining MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Bendix broke down his thought process of the trade to get Caissie and how they plan on filling the void that Cabrera has now left.

"We have a position of strength in the number of starting pitchers that we have," Bendix said. "We felt that we could replace Cabrera and be pretty okay for it, but, being able to add three players, the main headliner being Owen Caissie, a right fielder with power that's really hard to find."

To Bendix's point, the Marlins do have a fairly deep pitching staff that could take another step forward in helping Miami back to the playoffs.

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Led by Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins can also rely on Eury Perez, an improving Max Meyer, Ryan Weathers, as well as Noble Meyer, Thomas White, and Robby Snelling, climbing the ranks.

Caissie is projected to be Miami's starting right fielder on opening day, according to FanGraphs, which is really a win-win for both the Cubs and the Marlins. Bendix sees a lot of potential in Caissie as he'll get continuous reps at the major league level in 2026.

"He's (Caissie) got great power, great exit velocity, he's shown the abilities to make adjustments and I think he's ready to step in and help our team sooner rather than later," Bendix said.

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Caissie ranks third in the Marlins' farm system behind Thomas White and Aiva Arquette, and seeing what he did in the minors before making his MLB debut last season, where he hit 22 home runs, knocked in 55 RBIs and hit .286 at the plate, Miami might be looked at as true winners when reviewing this trade in the future.

More Marlins News