Marlins Face Daunting April Road Trips After Favorable Season-Opening Homestand

There are still over two months away from the 2026 MLB season beginning, and there are still some sought-after free agents available. It is highly unlikely that the Miami Marlins get involved and sign any of them, but there has already been some movement in the last couple of weeks with the roster.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix traded pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers for a haul of prospects in return. Cabrera was traded to the Chicago Cubs, while Weathers, who started drawing interest back in December, was traded to the New York Yankees.

As far as the Marlins go, they hope to get through spring training healthy, and if they can, they face a favorable season-opening schedule before they hit the road for what will be three difficult trips in April. Let's break down Miami's March and April schedule.

Marlins Face Favorable Homestand to Begin 2026

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Marlins could have laid out the perfect way to begin the season schedule-wise, it would have been what they have. They open at home with three games against the Colorado Rockies, then three with the Chicago White Sox. For a team playing in the tough National League East, there is a solid path to a good beginning of the season with the Rockies and White Sox coming to South Florida.

After that, things get tougher and tougher on the road. Miami heads to the Bronx to face Weathers and the Yankees, before coming home for a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, who finished four games ahead of the Marlins for the final National League Wild Card spot in September.

After Cincinnati, Miami is going to get some frequent flyer miles racked up. They will play three games against the Detroit Tigers in what could be some very bad weather in April in Detroit, and it remains to be seen what the Tigers' rotation looks like and if they'll face Tarik Skubal. Miami follows that up with its first series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

In what is an odd scheduling bit early in the year, the Marlins will host two more National League Central Division teams, the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, for a pair of three-game series, which means three of the five NL Central teams visit Miami before the end of April.

The Marlins will close out the month on the West Coast with three games against the San Francisco Giants and three games against the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be Miami's first look at Kyle Tucker wearing the Dodger Blue.

All in all, this is a favorable schedule for the Marlins to get off to a good start if they can take advantage of their home schedule in March and April.

