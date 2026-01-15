MLB Writer Gives Marlins High Grade For Ryan Weathers Trade With Yankees

After beginning the offseason with questions surrounding their surplus of pitching, the Miami Marlins have been dealing over the last week. First, they moved Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs, and it wasn't surprising that they moved Cabrera and kept Sandy Alcantara. On Tuesday, the Marlins moved another pitcher, this time left-hander Ryan Weathers, someone who reportedly was drawing trade interest back in the fall.

Weathers went to the New York Yankees for a package that included four prospects from Brian Cashman. The Yankees general manager has never been shy about moving some of his prospects in deals to acquire MLB-ready talent. After the trade was complete, Ehsan Kassim of USA Today graded the trade for both sides, and he had Miami winning the trade.

When all was said and done, Kassim gave the Yankees a B+ for the trade. New York is always looking for pitching to compete in what is turning into a loaded American League East with the emergence of the Toronto Blue Jays. It's not just the Yankees and Boston Red Sox anymore.

"Weathers joins a Yankees rotation that will be down Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón to start the season due to injuries. If Weathers remains healthy, he could slide into the rotation with Max Fried, Cam Schlittler and Will Warren, until Cole and Rodón return,'' Kassim wrote.

If there was one area of concern for New York in acquiring Weathers, it's his health. Over the last two seasons, he has started just 24 games and pitched 125 innings. However, when he is healthy, he offers an above-average fastball and good off-speed pitches that can create a lot of swings and misses.

As for the Marlins, the four prospects acquired from the Yankees were Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus. Lewis is the big name in that group as he is the highest-ranked prospect in the group. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Lewis is a player that Peter Bendix and Miami were pushing for in the deal.

Kassim gave the Marlins an A- for the trade, and a big reason why is the depth of their pitching staff. He noted that Miami still has Alcantara and Eury Perez, along with some rising young arms.

"Despite trading Weathers and Cabrera in the last two weeks, the Marlins still have former Cy Young pitcher Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez atop the rotation for 2025. Braxton Garrett and Max Meyer should slot into the 3-4 pitching slots, while prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling reached Triple-A in 2025 and could crack the rotation sometime in 2026,'' wrote Kassim.

Miami has had some good luck in making trades and acquiring young prospects. Last season, Kyle Stowers broke out after being acquired the previous season at the trade deadline in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles. If they can get another everyday player or two out of the last two trades, then it will go down as a success this offseason.

