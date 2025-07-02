ESPN suggests Mets trade for Orioles' All-Star closer
During the New York Mets' recent slide, it has become apparent that the club will have to make some moves at the trade deadline to bolster their roster for a playoff push.
Brutal injuries have hurt the starting rotation, and the lineup has failed to produce consistently during their 3-14 stretch. But with Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga set to return around the All-Star break and the big bats still anchoring the top of the lineup, the most logical roster fix would be to the bullpen.
In a July 2nd article, ESPN's David Schoenfield asserted that the Mets should trade for right-handed reliever Félix Bautista from the Baltimore Orioles.
Bautista, who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall, is 16 for 17 in save opportunities this year and has a 2.73 ERA across 30 appearances. It's his worst ERA since coming to the majors in 2022, having posted a 2.19 in his rookie season and a 1.48 in 2023, which earned him All-MLB First Team and AL Reliever of the Year honors.
The 30-year-old missed the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2023. But Bautista has returned to form this year, getting his velocity back up over 99 mph multiple times in June.
With Baltimore 11 games back in the AL East and seven games back in the Wild Card chase, they profile as clear sellers at this year's deadline. The Mets hold a wealth of quality minor league prospects, including three pitchers in their top five.
However, the Orioles have two years of control remaining on Bautista's contract at just $1 million per season, so the club could opt to hold him until they are contenders or wait for his stock to rise further.
Still, pairing Bautista with Edwin Díaz (1.99 ERA) in the back end of the pen is an intriguing option for a Mets front office that is almost certain to make a move in the coming weeks.